Osamede Okhomina Buys 480,446 Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Stock

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 480,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £14,413.38 ($18,831.17).
Shares of ADM Energy stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. ADM Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of £5.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.74.
ADM Energy Company Profile
