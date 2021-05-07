Osamede Okhomina Buys 480,446 Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Stock

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 480,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £14,413.38 ($18,831.17).

Shares of ADM Energy stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday. ADM Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of £5.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.74.

Get ADM Energy alerts:

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.