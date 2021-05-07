Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Anupam Khare Sells 3,866 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSK opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $132.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

