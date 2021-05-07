Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on June 30th

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OMI opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,350 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

