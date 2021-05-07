Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $366,467.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,645,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

