Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 95.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

