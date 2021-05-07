Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.50 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
