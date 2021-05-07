Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.50 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

