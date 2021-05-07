Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Pampa Energía worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 862.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,831 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $769.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

