Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

