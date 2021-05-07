Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Unilever by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.