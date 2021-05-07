Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,825 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

LINC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

