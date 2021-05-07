Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 550.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.89.

BNTX stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

