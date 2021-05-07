Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEBCU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

