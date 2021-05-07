Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $8,482,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

