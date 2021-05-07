Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

PDD stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of -147.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

