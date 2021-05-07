Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.64

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 17244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

PRMRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

