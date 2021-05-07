Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.91.

PRMRF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

