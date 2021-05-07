Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POU. ATB Capital increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.42.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$13.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -77.71. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.61.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

