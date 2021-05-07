Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Receives Underperform Rating from CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.71. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.21.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

