Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.57 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average is $211.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.