Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

