Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in General Motors by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 858,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 667,780 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $58.72 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

