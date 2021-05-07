Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,859 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 211.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000.

IWR stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

