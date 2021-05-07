Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 348 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.50 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

