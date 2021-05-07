Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.44). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Truist Securities increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 2,364,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

