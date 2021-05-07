Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473. The stock has a market cap of $478.00 million, a PE ratio of -163.48 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

