ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $4,296.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,706.47 or 1.00613478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00195740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003678 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.