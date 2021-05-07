Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Parsons updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $44.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

