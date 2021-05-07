Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 7.2%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.72. 50,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,121,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $648.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

