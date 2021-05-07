Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.23. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $625.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVD. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.