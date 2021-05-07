Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $345.51 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $345.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

