Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 103 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,201.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,929.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

