Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 644 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.