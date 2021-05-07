Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on AFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.
American Finance Trust Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.