Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million.

PAYA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

