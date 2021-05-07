PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $252.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.