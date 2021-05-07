PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.87. The company had a trading volume of 289,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

