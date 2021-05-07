PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 192.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. Analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCB. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $59,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,102 shares of company stock worth $160,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.