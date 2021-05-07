PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.70

Shares of PCF Group plc (LON:PCF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.70 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 23.02 ($0.30). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 136,875 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £61.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.71.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

