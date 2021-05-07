Peak Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,596,921 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 158,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,860. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

