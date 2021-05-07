Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,221. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.61.

