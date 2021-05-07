Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $371.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,575. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.61 and its 200 day moving average is $352.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

