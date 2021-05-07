Peercoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,278.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $28.94 million and approximately $130,278.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,919,214 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.