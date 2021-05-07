Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $83.78 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

