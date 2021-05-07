Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 956,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.