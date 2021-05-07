Penn Virginia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 844 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 893% compared to the average volume of 85 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,208 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

