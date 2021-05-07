Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Buys $24,019.60 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $24,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,712 shares in the company, valued at $203,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.
