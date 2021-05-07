Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 8,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

