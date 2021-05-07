pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0053

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $636.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 82.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

