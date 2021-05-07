PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $185.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $483,681.92 and approximately $185.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 257,914.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003416 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00292400 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,811,487 coins and its circulating supply is 44,571,322 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

