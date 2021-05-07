Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,573 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.